President Trump’s Administration has announced plans for a historic expansion of the White House complex, announcing the construction of a $200 million, privately funded State Ballroom that will solve decades-old space constraints while preserving the classical elegance of America’s most iconic home.

The Trump Administration revealed a bold new addition to the White House on Thursday: a 90,000-square-foot State Ballroom designed to host major diplomatic events, honor world leaders, and provide future presidents with a long-overdue space for official functions. The project marks the most significant addition to the Executive Mansion since the Truman era.

“For 150 years, administrations have struggled with the lack of a large, dignified space for major events,” the White House said in a statement. “The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance. The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition with a seated capacity of 650 people-a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.”

McCrery Architects, known for their timeless, classical work, was selected as the lead design firm. “Presidents in the modern era have faced challenges hosting major events at the White House because it has been untouched since President Harry Truman.” remarked CEO Jim McCrery. “I am honored that President Trump has entrusted me to help bring this beautiful and necessary renovation to The People’s House, while preserving the elegance of its classical design and historical importance.”

The project will be developed by Clark Construction and engineered by AECOM. It is scheduled to begin in September 2025 and be completed well before the end of Trump’s term.

The new ballroom will be constructed on the site of the current East Wing, which was originally built in 1902 and has undergone multiple renovations, including the addition of a second story in 1942.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles praised the initiative:

President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail. The President and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations preserving the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future Administrations and generations of Americans to come.

According to the White House, President Trump and other patriotic donors “have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million dollar structure.The United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications.”