Trump Hails ‘The United Saints of America’ as an ‘Incredible Song’ that ‘Everyone Should Listen To’ for America 250

President Donald Trump shared with his 12.9 million Truth Social followers Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn and Grammy-nominated Nashville hit-maker Michael Farren‘s new patriotic anthem The United Saints of America, the president saying “Everyone should listen to ‘The United Saints of America.’”

“Breitbart’s @jonkahnmusic wrote the #1 song, ‘Fighter,’ and now he and Michael Farren have an incredible new song for America 250,” President Trump wrote late Wednesday, adding “Everyone should listen to ‘The United Saints of America,’ and be proud of our Great Nation! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Kahn and Farren released The United Saints of America and its official music video earlier Wednesday, telling us they sought to create a song that celebrates the people who built this country and “made something beautiful and still make it beautiful.”

DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE

But this isn’t the first time, President Trump has shared Kahn’s music. It’s almost a year to the day that President Trump shared Kahn’ and Chris Wallin’s #1 hit tribute song “Fighter” on Truth Social after he secured a ceasefire in the 12 Day War between Israel and Iran. But “Fighter” really came on the radar during the 2024 campaign when the song skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes across all charts and stayed at #1 on the iTunes download chart for six straight days after it was released in September 2024, and surpassed 10 million views across social media within 24 hours of its release. Eventually, “Fighter” became the #1 song on the Billboard Digital Sales Charts, and Kahn became Billboard’s #1 Emerging Artist.



FIGHTER BY JON KAHN AND CHRIS WALLIN

During the 2024 campaign, “Fighter” was regularly played at Trump rallies, including at a Madison Square Garden rally a week from the election, and Kahn performed the song at a late October campaign event.

It started with the 2024 campaign and now America’s 250th, it kind of feels like things have come full circle, with President Trump sharing The United Saints of America — a song that truly captures the greatness the 250-year American experiment.

Written and performed by Jon Kahn and Michael Farren

It ain’t that purple mountains majesty

It ain’t the fruited plain

It ain’t that shimmering sunset

Out on amber waves of grain

It’s the shoulders of people

from a thousand lands

Who showed up with nothing

But dreams in their hands

And built something beautiful

Yeah, hey still make it beautiful

You can say what you want

You can throw stones

But on her worst day

It’s still home sweet home

You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood

Done a whole lotta bending

But you can’t make her break

Hell or high water

That flag’s gonna wave

If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

It’s the United Saints of America

We’ve got our share of scoundrels

Outlaws and clowns

Cowboys and Preachers

Who love one horse towns

Big city white collars bright lights and big shiny cars

We’ve got farmers on tractor that keep us all fed

The north and south

The blue and the red

They make something beautiful

Man those colors are beautiful

You can say what you want

You can throw stones

But on her worst day

It’s still home sweet home

You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood

Done a whole lotta bending

But you can’t make her break

Hell or high water

That flag’s gonna wave

If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

It’s the United Saints of America

From the bible belt buckle

To the streets with no church

It’s hard to explain it

But somehow it works

And I dare you to find me a soldier more brave

Than the ones who salute stars and stripes every day

You can say what you want

You can throw stones

But on her worst day

It’s still home sweet home

You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood

Done a whole lotta bending

But you can’t make her break

Hell or high water

That flag’s gonna wave

If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

Yeah if you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up

It’s the United Saints of America

DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson