Trump Hails ‘The United Saints of America’ as an ‘Incredible Song’ that ‘Everyone Should Listen To’ for America 250

President Donald Trump shared with his 12.9 million Truth Social followers Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn and Grammy-nominated Nashville hit-maker Michael Farren‘s new patriotic anthem The United Saints of America, the president saying “Everyone should listen to ‘The United Saints of America.’”
“Breitbart’s @jonkahnmusic wrote the #1 song, ‘Fighter,’ and now he and Michael Farren have an incredible new song for America 250,” President Trump wrote late Wednesday, adding “Everyone should listen to ‘The United Saints of America,’ and be proud of our Great Nation! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Kahn and Farren released The United Saints of America and its official music video earlier Wednesday, telling us they sought to create a song that celebrates the people who built this country and “made something beautiful and still make it beautiful.”
DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE
But this isn’t the first time, President Trump has shared Kahn’s music. It’s almost a year to the day that President Trump shared Kahn’ and Chris Wallin’s #1 hit tribute song “Fighter” on Truth Social after he secured a ceasefire in the 12 Day War between Israel and Iran. But “Fighter” really came on the radar during the 2024 campaign when the song skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes across all charts and stayed at #1 on the iTunes download chart for six straight days after it was released in September 2024, and surpassed 10 million views across social media within 24 hours of its release. Eventually, “Fighter” became the #1 song on the Billboard Digital Sales Charts, and Kahn became Billboard’s #1 Emerging Artist.
FIGHTER BY JON KAHN AND CHRIS WALLIN
During the 2024 campaign, “Fighter” was regularly played at Trump rallies, including at a Madison Square Garden rally a week from the election, and Kahn performed the song at a late October campaign event.
It started with the 2024 campaign and now America’s 250th, it kind of feels like things have come full circle, with President Trump sharing The United Saints of America — a song that truly captures the greatness the 250-year American experiment.
THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA
Written and performed by Jon Kahn and Michael Farren
It ain’t that purple mountains majesty
It ain’t the fruited plain
It ain’t that shimmering sunset
Out on amber waves of grain
It’s the shoulders of people
from a thousand lands
Who showed up with nothing
But dreams in their hands
And built something beautiful
Yeah, hey still make it beautiful
You can say what you want
You can throw stones
But on her worst day
It’s still home sweet home
You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood
Done a whole lotta bending
But you can’t make her break
Hell or high water
That flag’s gonna wave
If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
It’s the United Saints of America
We’ve got our share of scoundrels
Outlaws and clowns
Cowboys and Preachers
Who love one horse towns
Big city white collars bright lights and big shiny cars
We’ve got farmers on tractor that keep us all fed
The north and south
The blue and the red
They make something beautiful
Man those colors are beautiful
You can say what you want
You can throw stones
But on her worst day
It’s still home sweet home
You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood
Done a whole lotta bending
But you can’t make her break
Hell or high water
That flag’s gonna wave
If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
It’s the United Saints of America
From the bible belt buckle
To the streets with no church
It’s hard to explain it
But somehow it works
And I dare you to find me a soldier more brave
Than the ones who salute stars and stripes every day
You can say what you want
You can throw stones
But on her worst day
It’s still home sweet home
You can’t kill the idea that put its roots deep down in dust and blood
Done a whole lotta bending
But you can’t make her break
Hell or high water
That flag’s gonna wave
If you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
Yeah if you wanna know what keeps this crazy thing standing up
It’s the United Saints of America
DOWNLOAD AND STREAM THE UNITED SAINTS OF AMERICA HERE
Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson
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