1: Kahn’s Trump Tribute ‘Fighter’ Tops iTunes Charts Across All Genres

In just under 24 hours of its release, without any radio play, Breitbart’s Jon Kahn’s moving tribute to President Donald Trump “FIGHTER” landed at #1 on the iTunes charts across all genres.
With millions of views of the video on X alone, “FIGHTER” surpassed songs from the music industry’s biggest artists like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll.
After hearing the news of the #1, Kahn told us: “I know I speak for my co-writer, Chris Wallin, when I say we are beyond grateful that the song is resonating so strongly and that folks responded to a portrayal of President Trump that reflects his resilience, passion and love for this country….especially when the media and Hollywood are bending over backwards to hide it.”
GET THE SONG “FIGHTER” HERE
WATCH:
GET THE SONG “FIGHTER” HERE
I’ve been down
Counted out
Smiling through the taste of blood
In my own mouth
I got bruises
Broken bones
But they don’t know
I ain’t in this ring alone
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
I get back up
That’s what I do
I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose
So take your shot
Is that all you got?
I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
I was born to be a do or die-er
A make it righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet
Don’t cash in that last bet
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired
I’m a fighter
No one can keep me down
They didn’t know but they know now
That I’m a fighter
No one can say that I’m a run and hider
Don’t cash in that last bet
Don’t throw that towel just yet
I’m a fighter
GET THE SONG “FIGHTER” HERE
FOLLOW Jon Kahn on Instagram
FOLLOW Chris Wallin on Instagram
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.