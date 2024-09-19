1: Kahn’s Trump Tribute ‘Fighter’ Tops iTunes Charts Across All Genres

In just under 24 hours of its release, without any radio play, Breitbart’s Jon Kahn’s moving tribute to President Donald Trump “FIGHTER” landed at #1 on the iTunes charts across all genres.

With millions of views of the video on X alone, “FIGHTER” surpassed songs from the music industry’s biggest artists like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll.

After hearing the news of the #1, Kahn told us: “I know I speak for my co-writer, Chris Wallin, when I say we are beyond grateful that the song is resonating so strongly and that folks responded to a portrayal of President Trump that reflects his resilience, passion and love for this country….especially when the media and Hollywood are bending over backwards to hide it.”

WATCH:

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

FOLLOW Jon Kahn on Instagram

FOLLOW Chris Wallin on Instagram