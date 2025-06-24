‘Fighter’: Trump Shares Kahn’s Epic #1 Song from 2024 Campaign After 12-Day War Victory

President Donald Trump shared Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn’s #1 hit tribute song “Fighter” on Truth Social Tuesday after securing a ceasefire in the 12-Day War between Israel and Iran.

The president shared Kahn’s song — which the singer/songwriter released in September 2024 as a tribute to Trump following the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania — less than 24 hours after Trump announced the ceasefire agreement he successfully brokered between Israel and Iran.

When Kahn released “Fighter” on X last September with a moving music video, he explained that the song was for Trump and “everyone who fights alongside him.”

Within 24 hours of its release, “Fighter” skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes across all charts and stayed at #1 in the iTunes download chart for six straight days, surpassing 10 million views across social media. The following month, “Fighter” became the #1 song on the Billboard Digital Sales Charts, and Kahn became Billboard’s #1 Emerging Artist.

During the 2024 campaign, “Fighter” was regularly played at Trump rallies, including at Trump’s historic return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at the very location where he was nearly assassinated three months earlier.

Video Source: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Alana Mastrangelo / Breitbart News, Bradley Jaye / Breitbart News

Trump has previously shared Kahn’s song in a post on Truth Social and in a post on Instagram, calling the tribute song “[s]uch an unexpected honor.”

Watch the music video here:

“FIGHTER” LYRICS:

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter