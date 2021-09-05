A pregnant woman who is from California and currently trapped in Afghanistan claimed the Taliban was “hunting” Americans following the U.S. military’s withdrawal.

The woman, identified as Nasria, was among numerous other Americans still stranded in the country, the New York Post reported Sunday.

“There’s been days, you know, where I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here?​'” Nasria ​explained during a recent interview with Voice of America (VOA).

She claimed that after the U.S. military left on Tuesday, Taliban terrorists began “hunting Americans.”

“Apparently, they’re going door to door now trying to see if anyone has a blue passport​,” she said.

According to VOA, the 25-year-old traveled to Kabul in June to visit family and marry her boyfriend. The couple fled to the airport once the Taliban gained control of the area, but did not make it inside.

“It was so hard to just get on a flight. There was a couple days where we had to sleep on streets. People were literally stepping over people. That’s how bad it was,” Nasria said.

She later contacted the State Department and officials told her to go to a designated area to be met and escorted to an evacuation flight.

However, they were just about to enter the airport when the Taliban intervened.

“Our troops were literally at the gate just waiting for us to continue walking and they had blocked us,” ​Nasria recalled, adding the terrorist fighters refused to let her move forward despite seeing her passport.​

“There was a time that like I went past them and started walking as fast as I can, and they started shooting right by my leg and told me to come back or they would shoot me. That’s how it was and I’ve never in my life have ever experienced anything like this,” she stated.

Her husband reportedly begged the Taliban to let her leave the country alone but she would not go without him.

Meanwhile, Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said on Fox News Sunday the Taliban was holding American citizens and Afghan allies “hostage.”

“They — we — the state has cleared these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport,” he stated.