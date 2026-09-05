Two people were rescued during separate operations on Saturday in Nepal after they were trapped for 10 days due to the recent flooding and landslides.

Authorities said crews rescued a man from a hydropower tunnel after two others were brought to safety on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The man, who was pulled out of a 740-foot tunnel and evacuated via helicopter, said he shouted over and over when he saw lights crews were carrying as they performed the operation. He noted he could not believe they found him after such a long time.

The survivor was reportedly in stable condition when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Video footage showed what appeared to be the two men who were rescued on Friday as crews hauled them out of the tunnel, which was covered in mud and debris, according to PBS News:

The AP article said about 900 hydropower project workers at 12 sites in Nepal were still missing and officials believed 500 individuals remained trapped inside the tunnels as rescue efforts continued with teams from several Asian countries and the United States.

Meanwhile, crews rescued a woman trapped inside a home in Nuwakot where they found her covered in mud, and video footage showed what was reportedly the moment they found her and gave her water to drink.

Another clip recorded the moment she was carried away from the house to safety and those at the scene washed her face and wrapped her in clean towels:

The AP article said the woman was airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

Nepal and occupied Tibet experienced heavy rainfall that caused mudslides and flooding that devastated communities and took many lives, Breitbart News reported August 27.

Crews also rescued a 97-year-old grandmother after she was trapped in mud for almost nine hours, using an earthmover to get her to safety.

“At least 1,300 people were killed in the Aug. 26 floods, which were likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management agency,” the AP article said.