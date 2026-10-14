India Arrests Cockroach Party Leaders for Jumping Barriers at Protest Site

Two top leaders of India’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were arrested in New Delhi on Tuesday and consigned to at least five days in detention for “alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law” during a protest.

More specifically, the Delhi Police said CJP co-founder Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesman Saurav Das were arrested for jumping over security barricades so they could wave the Indian national flag on the grounds of Jantar Mantar, a centuries-old naked-eye astronomical observatory that has long been a popular venue for political demonstrations.

The Delhi Police issued an order on Monday that said Jantar Mantar had been “de-notified” as a venue for protests, without explanation.

The obvious reason would be apprehension about thousands of CJP protesters filling the streets of the capital city to protest an initiative to clean up India’s vast voter rolls, which the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi says is necessary to reduce confusion and voter fraud. Opponents say the cleanup is being used as an excuse to disenfranchise opposition voters.

The Delhi Police said three other designated protest venues were made available, but CJP supporters said Jantar Mantar was indispensable due to its central location and historic significance. A previous CJP protest in July used the observatory as its staging ground for a march on Parliament.

“Jantar Mantar is in the centre of the town, it is connected, it is next to parliament,” said human rights activist Shabnam Hashmi. “It was a very important space for all protests. This is nothing but a move to curb dissent.”

“In a democracy, you require spaces where you can protest. This is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.

India’s NDTV pointed out that demonstrating at Jantar Mantar is free, while the other three venues authorized by the Delhi Police charge significant fees for “everything from security deposit to sanitation charges and taxes.”

Das and Ranka took matters into their own hands on Tuesday by jumping over the yellow metal barricades police had deployed around Jantar Mantar. Police officials said their detention, which could be extended beyond five days, was intended as punishment and that “their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration.”

The CJP, which took the name “Cockroach” from a disparaging comment made by an Indian official, was originally conceived as a sarcastic joke. It became a genuine force in Indian politics this year during nationwide youth protests over a massive scandal about cheating on medical entrance exams.

Other Indian opposition parties have linked themselves to the rising star of the CJP and expressed support for their concerns, including the leading opposition party, known as Congress. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi immediately declared his support for Das and Ranka.

“Waving the Tricolor at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice,” Gandhi said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that when it came to demonstrations against the purge of voter rolls, “all protests are one.”

The co-founder of the CJP and original creator of its humorous symbolism, Abhijeet Dipke, also praised the courage of the young leaders who were arrested.

“They’ve shown the entire country that the only way to stand up to a bully like Modi is to never bow down, no matter the consequences,” Dipke said.

Other CJP protesters claim they have been treated roughly by the police, and both Indian and international press freedom groups complained that reporters have been arrested for doing their jobs at the demonstrations.

The Committee to Project Journalists (CPJ) said at least 37 reporters have been detained since Monday, some of them were “assaulted,” and the detentions continued even after the Indian Supreme Court chastised the police for interfering with journalism.

“These incidents are deeply troubling and a blot on India’s democratic traditions. They violate international standards on press freedom and journalists’ constitutional rights, and also contradict the government’s assurance to the Supreme Court that journalists would not be impeded in their work,” said CPJ Asia-Pacific coordinator Kunam Majumder.

CPJ also accused government officials of tampering with Internet access in the area around protest sites to impede the protest movement. Some of the journalists arrested while covering the protests said the police seemed determined to prevent “images of their response to the protests from spreading,” as managing editor Jahnavi Sen of the Wire put it.

“The actions of the Indian authorities during the recent ​student protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, demonstrate how their tactics are designed to stifle media coverage and can be combined to suppress ​journalism,” Ritika Jain of Reporters Without Borders said.

“Attacks on journalists carrying out their professional duties are unacceptable and undermine the fundamental right of the media to report freely and fearlessly,” the Press Club of India said.