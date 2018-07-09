White House Adviser Stephen Miller Says a Bartender Accosted Him at D.C. Restaurant

White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller reports that he has also been harassed by restaurant staffers in Washington, DC, merely because he is a member of the Trump administration.

According to multiple reports, Miller has told friends that when he went to a restaurant near his D.C. apartment to pick up an 80 dollar order of sushi, a bartender walked out of the establishment behind him, called his name, flipped him the bird with both hands, and began verbally berating him, the Hill reported.

The White House advisor also said that he had been accosted on the streets by liberals unhappy with the Trump administration’s policies. He has said that a man yelled “Better be better” at him as he walked in D.C. His face also appeared on faux wanted posters pasted around his neighborhood.

Miller joins a growing list of current and former officials of the Trump administration facing attacks during their private lives at restaurants, bookstores, or walking on the street.

At the end of June, for instance, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were booted out of a Virginia restaurant when the establishment’s owner refused to serve them.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also noted that she has suffered verbal attacks on the streets of the capital city. Also, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was chased out of a D.C. Mexican restaurant, and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was harassed in a movie theater.

Finally, just last weekend, former White House adviser Steve Bannon was heckled at a Virginia bookstore by a woman who called him a “piece of trash.”

This assault on Republicans has been going on regularly since Donald Trump’s election. The worst case thus far occurred last year when a Democrat operative who had worked for Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders went on a shooting rampage at a Virginia baseball park in an effort to kill Republican members of Congress. Several were wounded including House Majority Whip, Republican Steve Scalise who has been seriously and permanently crippled by the wounds.

The marching orders for a campaign of harassment and even violence are coming from the very top of the Democrat Party. California Democrat Maxine Waters, for instance, urged followers to attack Trump administration officials and their children at their homes and public places like restaurants.

