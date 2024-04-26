Adam Schiff’s Luggage, Clothes Stolen in San Francisco

U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had his luggage stolen in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, leaving him without a suit as he addressed an audience that evening.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Hello to the city, goodbye to your luggage. That was Senatorial candidate Adam Schiff’s rude introduction to San Francisco’s vexing reputation for car burglaries Thursday when thieves swiped the bags from his car while it sat in a downtown parking garage.

The heist meant the Democratic congressman got stuck at a fancy dinner party in his shirt sleeves and a hiking vest while everyone else sat in suits. Not quite the look the man from Burbank was aiming for as he rose to thank powerhouse attorney Joe Cotchett for his support in his bid to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate.

“I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco,’ ” Cotchett’s press agent Lee Houskeeper, who was at the dinner, remarked dryly.

Democrats are struggling to face the consequences of their own policies, as “criminal justice reform” has turned San Francisco and other California cities into havens for petty crime and smash-and-grab thefts.

At the state level, Democrats are trying to pass laws to toughen penalties for property crime — but without touching Proposition 47 of 2014, which reduced penalties for theft and other crimes.

Opponents of Proposition 47 announced last week that they have enough signatures to qualify reforms to the measure for the November 2024 ballot.

