Mexican Border State near Arizona Marks 19th Police Death in 2019

Two state police officers from Sonora were gunned down and two others were wounded during a cartel ambush on Sunday afternoon. For 2019, the Mexican border state abutting Arizona has now suffered 19 police deaths.

A team of state police conducting patrols in colonia Hidalgo in Ciudad Obregón was ambushed by multiple gunmen Sunday at approximately 5:20 pm. The shooters fired numerous rifle rounds from what witnesses described as a white SUV. One officer died at the scene, and the second passed in transit to a local hospital. A third officer and a civilian were wounded by errant fire. The policeman is reported to be in severe condition, according to local reports.

#Obregon #Sonora 17:20 Confirman Tras Ataque Armado: 2Elementos Ejecutados

2+ Heridos

Y También se Indica De Forma Al-1Civil También Lesionado Por Impactos de Arma de Fuego Por Arma de Fuego En Callejón Paraguay y 6De Abril en Colonia Hidalgo… pic.twitter.com/0WIn5IN1V9 — FR4NCI5C0 L4ND3T4 (@l4nd3t4) September 23, 2019

The two dead officers were identified as Carlos Abraham S.D and Francisco G.B. The wounded officer was identified as Christian Manuell A.A.

Sonora is seeing a drastic uptick in cartel-related violence as rivals engage in turf disputes leading into the United States. A total of 1,800 Mexican National Guard personnel was deployed in early July throughout the state. The violence is attributed to a dispute between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltran Leyva organization’s regionally aligned gangs, in addition to Sinaloa Cartel infighting.

