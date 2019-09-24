Jailed Mexican Governor Apparently Tweets Veiled Threat to Journalist

A former Mexican governor in prison facing various corruption charges apparently tweeted a veiled threat to an investigative journalist. The message triggered condemnation from press freedom groups. The affected reporter said her state and federal government should be held responsible if any harm comes her way.

#AlertaPrensa #RedNodos

Desde la carcel, Javier Duarte postea en su cuenta twitter un misterioso “saludo”, a @ChispitaMX, periodista critica de Veracruz. Que más bien suena a una velada advertencia o amenaza.

Pedimos a las autoridades tomar medidas de prevención. @SEGOB_mx https://t.co/Y8xv3phQfm — Periodistas Desplazados México (@PDesplazadosMX) September 22, 2019

Over the weekend, former Veracruz Governor Javier Duarte sent a tweet tagging Mexican journalist Gabriela Rasgado. Duarte offered “cordial greetings” with a photo of her, another reporter, and the former Veracruz Attorney General Jorge Winckler. Winckler is engaged in a legal battle with incumbent Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia over his removal from office. Gov. Cuitlahuac Garcia belongs to an opposing political party led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Rasgado investigated Duarte and helped expose various instances of corruption during his administration. Duarte is facing federal and state charges related to embezzlement and public corruption. According to Rasgado’s reporting, Gov. Cuitlahuac Garcia appears to be helping Duarte with his legal troubles. The journalist claimed that eight years ago, Duarte blocked her on Twitter when she began to be critical of him. Over the past weekend, he unblocked her and sent the tweet.

Buenas tardes: Derivado de la clara amenaza vertida la noche de este sábado por Javier Duarte a mi persona, lo responsabilizo a él, a Cuitláhuac García y colaboradores cercanos y al propio presidente López Obrador de lo que me ocurra y a mi familia desde este momento#ALERTA — Gaby Rasgado (@ChispitaMX) September 22, 2019

“Due to the clear threat sent on Saturday night by Javier Duarte towards me, I blame him, Cuitlahuac Garcia, his close associates and even Mexican President Lopez Obrador of anything that happens to me and my family at this time,” Rasgado said via Twitter.

Mexico has seen 11 murdered journalists in 2019. During Duarte’s term from 2010 to 2016, 19 reporters were killed in Veracruz.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

