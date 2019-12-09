Mexican Ambassador to Argentina Allegedly Stole from Bookstore

Mexico’s ambassador to Argentina is expected to be recalled after news broke about police investigating the diplomat in connection with a petty theft case in October. The scandal comes soon after another diplomat was outed for targeting a Mexican journalist for her work. While the incident went unnoticed for weeks, new details of the alleged theft caused controversy in Mexico.

The incident took place on October 26 in Buenos Aires, when Oscar Ricardo Valero Recio Becerra allegedly took a biography of Casanova from a store shelf and tried to walk out without paying, Infobae reported.

Escándalo diplomático: el video que muestra cómo el embajador de México en la Argentina hurta un libro en una emblemática librería https://t.co/cvusZW8LU1 pic.twitter.com/e2DXmDDSWL — infobae (@infobae) December 8, 2019

The scoop by the Argentinian news outlet featured an exclusive video where the Mexican diplomat is purportedly seen taking and hiding the book. Employees detained and turned him over to local police. The publication also included one of the pages from the incident report.

On Monday morning, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the diplomat during his morning conference claiming he had a stellar career and “everyone makes mistakes.”

The scandal comes days after the international press freedom organization Article 19 called out Mexico’s Consul in Tucson for allegedly targeting journalist Dolia Estevez over her investigations. According to the press freedom organization, Mexican Consul Guillermo Rivera Santos asked various individuals to investigate Estevez in an attempt to “screw her” in an apparent reprisal for her reporting. The longtime journalist reported the diplomat used consular facilities for political party events–an illegal act under Mexican law.

