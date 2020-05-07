Cancun, Cozumel Show 23 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day

Cancun saw 22 fatalities from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in one day. The deaths come despite the official assurances that the pandemic is being properly suppressed.

The most recent figures from health officials in the Quintana Roo show 157 fatalities with 22 in Cancun and one in Cozumel in a single day. The state currently has 980 confirmed cases, ranking sixth in that nation. However, the number of cases could be even higher since federal health officials were undercounting cases in non-government hospitals.

At the start of the pandemic in early March, Cancun became one of the projected hotspots due to the high number of international tourists during the Spring Break season.

Currently, Mexico’s Health Secretariat is only acknowledging 27,634 cases nationwide and 2,704 fatalities.

Comunicado Técnico Diario: Nuevo Coronavirus en el Mundo #COVID19 | 6 de mayo de 2020 ➡ https://t.co/UyPOtnrDmH pic.twitter.com/72n2iBXj2L — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) May 7, 2020

Health officials in Mexico have only conducted approximately 100,000 Coronavirus cases to date. Mexico is also undercounting confirmed cases by ignoring private hospital data. Several states in Mexico have since started releasing their own statistics to account for all cases, which can show double the amount of those infected in some areas.

