Texas Outperforming Mexico in Coronavirus Testing

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Health professionals in Texas have conducted four-times as many tests as all of Mexico for Coronavirus (COVID-19), yet the fatalities are roughly one third of those as reported in Mexico. The figures come as Mexican health officials admit to undercounting confirmed cases while claiming success in “flattening the curve.”

The most recent statistics from both Texas and Mexican officials show a drastic contrast. Texas Department of State Health Services figures show nearly 440,000 tests completed and 34,422 confirmed cases. Of those, Texas suffered 948 fatalities.

In contrast, the latest figures from Mexico’s Health Secretariat show roughly 111,000 tests with 27,634 confirmed. Mexico reports triple the fatalities for a total of 2,704. Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell previously admitted his numbers do not account for patients in private hospitals.

Lopez Gatell previously explained that Mexico opted for statistical modeling over confirmed cases to demonstrate the spread of the virus. Health officials stopped giving those estimates in mid-April.

In recent weeks, Mexican federal health officials were harshly criticized by governors for inaction. Several states shared alerts about personal protective equipment shortages in government hospitals, an issue that led to at least one mass contagion. Since then, Mexico City has widely publicized the purchase of masks from China.

