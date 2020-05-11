Mexican Government Forecasts Coronavirus Resurgence in October

Mexican health officials are already warning about a possible Coronavirus resurgence in October corresponding with the start of flu season.

During a nightly news conference, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell said that as most of the world expects to see an eventual downturn of the pandemic and a return to normal life, individuals must be cautious to avoid creating a new spike.

“In October 2020, at the start of the Influenza season, there is the possibility that we could see a return of COVID with greater intensity,” Lopez Gatell said as he warned of possible regional quarantines.

Conferencia de Prensa#COVID19| 10 de mayo de 2020#GraciasPorCuidarnos https://t.co/xcEXQCILUa — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) May 10, 2020

During his nightly news conference, Lopez Gatell released the latest version of his controversial Coronavirus figures of 35,022 confirmed cases and 3,465 fatalities. The daily statistics are widely criticized since Lopez Gatell admitted to only acknowledging cases in government hospitals. This measure led several states to release their own figures.

Al 10 de mayo de 2020 hay 35,022 casos confirmados, 8,457 confirmados activos y 19,979 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 75,955 negativos, 3,465 defunciones confirmadas, 247 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 130,956 personas. pic.twitter.com/zByu2tHJff — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 11, 2020

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.