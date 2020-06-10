Mexican Border State TV Station Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus

The entire staff of a TV station in Coahuila underwent testing for the novel Coronavirus, showing 14 positive results. Mexico continues to be among the nations with the most cases and fatalities.

The sick employees include reporters, camera crew, and support staff. RCG communications is based in the border state of Coahuila. According to a prepared statement from station president Roberto Gonzalez, the staffers did now show any symptoms. Another 47 employees tested negative.

Mexico continues to see a spike in confirmed cases and fatalities. During a daily news conference, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell revealed that Mexico had 14,646 fatalities and 124,301 confirmed cases. Of the beds prepared to deal with cases, currently, Mexico City is at 78 percent capacity, while Mexico State is at 77 percent.

Al 09 de junio de 2020 hay 124,301 casos confirmados, 18,904 confirmados activos y 50,677 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 182,077 negativos, 14,649 defunciones confirmadas, 1,478 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 357,055 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/uFp3wzvxGG — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 10, 2020

The figures rank Mexico seventh globally for fatalities and 14 for cases. Since the pandemic started, Mexico has only tested 357,055 individuals, an exceedingly small number in comparison to the rest of the world. Chile, by comparison, has carried out more than twice as many tests.

