Mexico Warms to Selling Fuel to Venezuela Despite Sanctions

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would be willing to sell fuel to Venezuela despite international sanctions. The oil-rich South American socialist regime is currently undergoing a fuel shortage amid its economic collapse.

This week, Lopez Obrador said during a news conference that a request has not actually been made by Venezuela’s government.

“In the case that they requested it and there was a humanitarian need, we would do so … We are free, Mexico is an independent and sovereign nation. We make our own decisions,” Lopez Obrador said.

The U.S. has imposed embargoes against the Nicolas Maduro regime and officially recognized Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Maduro of working with Colombian terrorists and drug traffickers. Former and current Venezuelan officials at the highest levels under Maduro were also indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

“We don’t mess with the politics of other countries,” Lopez Obrador said during his news conference. “No one has the right to oppress others, no hegemony can crush another country.”

