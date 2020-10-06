Murdered U.S. Consulate Employee Likely Mistaken for Cop, Say Mexican Prosecutors

The recent murder of an employee of the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana was likely due to organized crime members mistaking the farming specialist for a law enforcement agent. The revelation comes as Mexican authorities walk back prior claims about the man being shot nine times–as opposed to stabbed to death.

According to the most recent information released by Baja California Deputy Attorney General Hiram Sanchez Zamora, authorities charged one man in connection with the attempted disposal of the body. Initially, authorities arrested 24-year-old Juan Carlos (no last name released) on drug charges. He is being held without bond for the next four months until the case moves forward, authorities said.

Last week, authorities found the body of Edgar Flores Santos, a Mexican national who worked for a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. After reporting him missing, authorities found Flores’ body in the Valle Redondo neighborhood wearing a USDA shirt near his work-issued vehicle. Initially, Mexican investigators claimed Flores Santos was shot several times but then said he was stabbed to death.

Sanchez Zamora said that the victim traveled to the area several times a week as part of his job tracking plagues. Gunmen supposedly mistook the consular employee for law enforcement. The area in question was described by police as one commonly used for drug trafficking and human smuggling.

