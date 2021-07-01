Mexico’s Elite Rescue Team Kept from Miami Building Collapse Site

One of Mexico’s elite rescue teams has arrived in Miami to help recovery efforts in the aftermath of the Surfside building collapse.

Known as the Topos (Moles), the team has gained international recognition for specializing in responding to earthquakes and other scenarios with building rubble. According to Mexico’s Proceso magazine, Los Topos were founded in the aftermath of a major earthquake in Mexico City in 1985 and even helped search for victims after the 9/11 terror attacks.

According to various news outlets, seven Topos were not given access to the Miami site by fire officials upon arrival.

“I know everybody wants to help, but we need to make sure we have the properly trained individuals to do the job,” El Sol De Mexico quoted Miami Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominski. “The Mexican group will be assisting in different ways.”