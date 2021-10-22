Gunmen in Mexico Shoot Up U.S. Family’s Vehicle During Failed Carjack

Gunmen in northern Mexico tried to carjack a U.S. family driving to a tourist destination. During the attempt, the gunmen fired several shots at the vehicle, however, no injuries were reported by the victims.

The case took place on Thursday afternoon in Sonora, along a highway leading to the beach town of San Carlos Nuevo Guaymas, near the Gulf of California, Proceso Magazine reported.

The Mexican publication did not specify where the U.S. family was from but revealed they were driving near Santa Ana when a black SUV blocked their path and then gunmen surrounded the family. As the attackers tried to force the family out of the vehicle, the driver made an evasive maneuver and sped off. The gunmen fired several shots–striking the family’s vehicle.

After the encounter, the U.S. family filed a police report and left the country.

The attempted carjacking comes at a time when the region is seeing a dramatic rise in violence as rival cartels fight for control of drug routes into Arizona. The fighting is largely done by cells or factions loyal to the Sinaloa Cartel against those aligned with Cartel Jalisco New Generation. The violence has turned Sonora into one of the most dangerous places in Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.