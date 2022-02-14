VIDEO: Mexican Soccer Player Sends Video Greeting to Fugitive Narco-Terrorist

A top soccer player in Mexico sent a video greeting to a fugitive drug lord whose cartel is linked to car bombs, IEDs, explosive drones, and mass murder.

The scandal started this week when social media users began sharing footage of Antonio “El Pollo” Briseno’s video greeting to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). Briseno is a star defensive player for the Guadalajara Chivas. The athlete has not issued a response to the controversy.

¿EN PROBLEMAS? Luego de dar a conocer que ‘Pollo’ Briseño, jugador de @Chivas , cobra por mandar saludos, se filtró este donde lo dedica a Nemesio Oseguera, conocido como ‘El Mencho’, líder del CJNG⚽️. pic.twitter.com/1v94J02tJ7 — Duro de Marcar #EnCasa (@DurodeMarcarGDL) February 12, 2022

According to Proceso Magazine, the video comes from an online greeting service called Famosos.com. Like similar U.S. platforms, customers pay to have a celebrity send a video message.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes leads one of Mexico’s most violent criminal organizations and is responsible for terror-style attacks featuring IEDs, explosive drones, and car bombs. The cartel was linked to the 2018 grenade attack at the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara.

The CJNG is waging turf wars against the Sinaloa Cartel. These have led to raging violence in once-peaceful areas like central Mexico, Cancun, and the Mayan Riviera.

