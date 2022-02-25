Two Journalists Murdered in Mexico This Week — 7 Killed in 2022

Mexico continues to experience a dramatic rise in murdered journalists despite claims by officials that the cases are being properly investigated. This week, gunmen killed two reporters in Mexico City and the border state of Sonora.

Con alarma e indignación me entero del asesinato del periodista Jorge Camero (Choche) en Empalme, Sonora, según nos informa @OmarBelloZihua. Es el séptimo periodista asesinado en lo que va del año. @article19mex @SEGOB_mx @AlfonsoDurazo @latinus_us @SecBlinken @JenPZ1 pic.twitter.com/JMCHHjNWq3 — Emilio Álvarez Icaza Longoria (@EmilioAlvarezI) February 25, 2022

The most recent murder took place on Thursday afternoon when gunmen in Empalme, Sonora, killed Jorge Luis “El Choche” Camero, the director of the news outlet El Informativo. According to Proceso, Camero ran the online publication and worked as a personal assistant to the mayor.

La agresión registrada hoy en la colonia #Libertad, #Empalme, donde privaron de la vida con proyectiles de arma de fuego a Jorge Luis Camero Zazueta, ‘El Choche’, es investigada por la #FiscalíaDeSonora en coordinación con integrantes de la #MesaEstatalDeSeguridad. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/phnalFPPCS — Fiscalía de Sonora (@fgjesonora) February 25, 2022

Information released by the Sonora Attorney General’s Office revealed that unknown gunmen shot and killed Camero at a local gym. The journalist may have been targeted by one of the cartels fighting for control of Sonora after his publication exposed the organization known as “La Plaza,” which is controlled by feared drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, Proceso reported. Sonora authorities claimed Camero was identified in a social media video as being part of a criminal organization and took leave from his municipal job to face those allegations.

Había solicitado licencia al Ayuntamiento de Empalme, el 9 de febrero, cuando en un video que circuló en redes sociales fue objeto de señalamientos, de participar en una estructura Criminal, lo cual era sujeto a investigación en una carpeta por el delito de homicidio. 2/4 — Fiscalía de Sonora (@fgjesonora) February 25, 2022

The second murder took place earlier this week, when authorities in Mexico City found the body of 29-year-old Michell Simon, a radio and TV sports news personality. She had been reported missing over the weekend. According to Expansion Politica, Simon left her home to attend a meeting and never returned. It was not until Tuesday when authorities in Mexico City found her body wrapped in towels and bed sheets from a local hotel. The victim showed “signs of violence” and authorities were able to identify her by tattoos.

Since the start of 2022, seven journalists have been murdered in Mexico. The issue is drawing international attention, however, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is playing down criticism by claiming that criminal impunity has ended during his administration.

