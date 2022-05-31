Mexican President Defends Cartel Roadblock that Detained Journalists

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sparked controversy over the weekend when he defended a cartel roadblock that intercepted journalists covering one of his events.

Over the weekend, journalists from various outlets were traveling in Sinaloa when they pulled up to a cartel checkpoint featuring eight gunmen clad in military-style uniforms. The journalists were in the region covering the president’s visit.

#AzucenaALas10 | El viernes periodistas que cubrían la gira del presidente López Obrador por el “triángulo dorado” fueron detenidos por un retén de hombres armados ¿Qué ocurrió y qué dijo al respecto el mandatario al ser cuestionado sobre el hecho? pic.twitter.com/xMZMbOOqEb — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 31, 2022

The journalists released videos of the encounter, which caused controversy in Mexico. The gunmen were using two white SUVs and set makeshift road spikes.

The gunmen stopped the journalists, checked them for weapons, ordered them to take a man to another town, and then allowed them to continue their journey.

When asked about the incident, Lopez Obrador said “no paso nada” or “nothing had happened” and that gunmen guarding highways were not unique to Sinaloa. The politician said they were simply locals trying to keep gunmen out of their towns.

On Sunday, Lopez Obrador trashed news outlets for focusing on the issue to attack him and claimed that, unlike his predecessors, he does not make pacts with drug lords. Lopez Obrador has been harshly criticized in Mexico for his soft approach against cartels.

#AzucenaALas10 | El secretario de seguridad de #Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda, confirmó la detención de cuatro hombres, uno de ellos menor de edad, posiblemente involucrados en el retén a periodistas que cubrían la gira del presidente López Obrador pic.twitter.com/Q5B79EQQQr — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 31, 2022

By Sunday afternoon, Sinaloa authorities revealed that military forces arrested four men at a cartel checkpoint. Authorities were trying to confirm if the gunmen were involved with the stopped journalists.

