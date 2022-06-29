Mexican Border State Journalist Gunned Down Outside His Home

Gunmen shot and killed a career journalist in the border state of Tamaulipas outside his home this week.

Details of the attack have not been released by Mexican authorities; however, Breitbart Texas consulted with law enforcement sources who revealed that Antonio de La Cruz from El Expreso was leaving his home in Ciudad Victoria when the attack took place.

The veteran journalist had a long history of being critical of the government and also covered controversial topics such as corruption and organized crime.

#CdVictoriaNuestro compañero Antonio de la Cruz fue atacado a balazos cuando salía de su domicilio; exigimos que este crimen no sea otro más que quede en la impunidadhttps://t.co/dHvu3DdfVG — Expreso (@ExpresoPress) June 29, 2022

The slaying comes at a time when Ciudad Victoria has become a new battleground as the Gulf Cartel tries to push out the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. The turf war has also led to attacks on police and government officials in recent weeks.

De La Cruz is the 13th journalist to be killed in Mexico in 2022, at a time when human rights organizations continue to label Mexico one of the deadliest countries for media.

The wave of journalist killings has brought President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador international criticism, however, the politician brushes it off. The Committee to Protect Journalists has claimed that, based on the records from Mexico’s government, most attacks against journalists go unpunished.

