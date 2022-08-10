Mexican Cartel Unleashes Terror in Two States After Army Raid

Cartel gunmen unleashed a wave of terror in two Mexican states where they blocked roads, torched dozens of vehicles, set fire to businesses, and shot weapons into the air. The simultaneous attacks came as a response to an army raid.

The violence began on Tuesday afternoon when authorities carried out a raid at a cartel camp, which set off the violent response.

Digan lo que quieran, pero NADA JUSTIFICA, lo que ya vemos a DIARIO. No es problema de Zapopan, Jalisco, Michoacán, TODO EL PAIS ES TERRITORIO DE NARCOS, gracias al inepto presidente. ¿Por eso mando a Jesús Ernesto a Inglaterra?, que no viva, como vivimos nosotros. pic.twitter.com/tnRkuIpk3K — Rocío (@ROCIOALCALAG) August 10, 2022

“There was apparently a meeting between two groups,” said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his morning news conference. “Members of the defense secretariat showed up and there was a clash.”

According to information released by Jalisco Governor Jaime Alfaro, the raid took place near Ixtlahuacan Del Rio, north of Guadalajara. One gunman died and authorities seized a makeshift armored vehicle commonly known as “monsters.”

Después de una noche difícil por actos de violencia que nos lastimaron a todos, te explico a detalle lo que ha sucedido y lo que sigue. Escucha y comparte este importante mensaje: pic.twitter.com/ER3tVyDWYD — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) August 10, 2022

Authorities arrested five cartel members and seized nine vehicles, 31 rifles, four machine guns, handguns, and explosive devices.

In Jalisco, Alfaro revealed that gunmen set fire to three buses, a soda delivery truck, and torched seven passenger vehicles.

In the state of Guanajuato, authorities revealed that gunmen also set fire to 11 Oxxo convenience stores in Irapuato, El Financiero reported.

The Guanajuato Secretary of State claimed on social media that the violence was a result of the raid in Jalisco.

Como resultado de un enfrentamiento en un edo vecino con un gpo. criminal se identificó a sujetos en 2 municipios que intentaron incendiar establecimientos y autos,les comparto que se confirma que hay detenidos y la acción delictiva está contenida y bajo control,no hay lesionados https://t.co/bKSv5T7dL9 — Libia García (@LibiaGarciaML) August 10, 2022

The actions by the cartel gunmen reached such an intensity that the U.S. Consulate General in Jalisco issued a warning to tourists to shelter in place.

Security Alert – U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara

Location: Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Jalisco, Mexico https://t.co/LVhZ2DyZMr pic.twitter.com/DIJwdPzX4h — Consulado General de los EEUU en Guadalajara (@USCGGuadalajara) August 10, 2022

While officials did not reveal which criminal organization was behind the attack, the main cartel that operates in Jalisco goes by the name Cartel Jalisco New Generation and has built a reputation for brutality.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.