Cartel Gunmen in Mexico Attack Child Vaccination Drive near Texas Border

One of Mexico’s most ruthless criminal organizations attacked a convoy of vehicles in a Texas-bound vaccination drive for children Monday. One police officer died and others sustained injuries. No children were physically harmed.

The incident took place on Monday morning when officials in Nuevo Leon were carrying out a vaccination drive for hundreds of children from the Monterrey Metropolitan area to Laredo, Texas. The drive is part of an ongoing strategy in Nuevo Leon to provide COVID-19 vaccines in the face of supply shortages in Mexico.

Despite armed escort from Nuevo Leon’s Fuerza Civil state police, gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas carried out the deadly ambush.

Soon after the attack, Nuevo Leon congressman Waldo Fernandez expressed his condolences to the family of the fallen officer and asked for military and National Guard support. According to Fernandez, there is a lack of coordination between state police and federal forces, as was reflected in the ambush.

The CDN-Los Zetas are currently based in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, where they have protection from too many officials and military forces. The gunmen have a history of settingmroadblocks and kidnapping innocent motorists.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.