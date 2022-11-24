16th Mexican Journalist Killed in 2022

Gunmen in Mexico killed a journalist in Veracruz and another was reported missing. The murder comes at a time when press freedom organizations label the country as one of the most dangerous for journalists.

Earlier this week, unknown gunmen shot and killed Pedro Pablo Kumul Amaya, a multimedia reporter with AX Multimedios in Veracruz. While authorities have not released any information about the case, according to Proceso, the murder took place when Kumul Amaya was driving a taxi as a side job in Xalapa.

AX Multimedios published a video of Kumul Amanya’s funeral.

International press freedom organizations note that on the same day Kumul Amaya was killed, another journalist from Veracruz went missing. Pedro Hernandez Elvira was the victim of a kidnapping and after more than two days of captivity, he was released alive with various injuries.

Francisco Elvira, a journalist who was reported missing three days ago in Veracruz, has reportedly been found alive, but has suffered physical abuse. Details of the incident are still unclear. https://t.co/NlC6GARRvU — Jan-Albert Hootsen (@jahootsen) November 23, 2022

Kumul Amaya is the 16th journalist to be murdered in Mexico in 2022. As Breitbart Texas has reported, press freedom organizations label Mexico as one of the deadliest countries for journalists.

