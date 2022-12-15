Extortion Crew Operated Inside Mexico City Prison, Say Police

An extortion crew based in a Mexico City prison passed themselves off as members of a cartel and targeted individuals in the border state of Tamaulipas.

This week, agents with the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office (FGJE), along with counterparts in Mexico City arrested three women and one man. According to the FGJE, the group operated out of the Santa Martha Acatitla prison. It remains unclear if they were inmates or employees.

According to Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios,, the group is linked to several extortions. Unconfirmed information points to the victims being based out of the Tampico metropolitan area.

Una banda dedicada a la extorsión que operaba desde el #penal de #SantaMarthaAcatitla, fue desarticulada por agentes de la #UECS de #FGJT en coordinación con @CONASE_mx, @FiscaliaCDMX y @FiscaliaEdomex. Entre sus víctimas se encuentran personas de la Zona Sur de #Tamaulipas — Dr. Irving Barrios Mojica (@IrvingBarriosM) December 13, 2022

According to authorities, the group passed themselves off as members of a cartel and in one case in January, were able to extort $3 million pesos from a victim.

The Gulf Cartel and the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas have long histories of extorting businesses and innocents on their turf. Those cartels are feared throughout Tamaulipas, making them a useful tool for copycats.

