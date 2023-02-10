VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen in Mexico Run Away After Soldiers Wreck Their SUV

Cartel gunmen ran away from Mexican soldiers in the border city of Nogales after their vehicle was forced to stop by a pit maneuver this week.

The case took place in Nogales, Sonora, south of the Arizona border where military forces seized a vehicle, five weapons, and tactical gear, El Universal first reported. Video of the chase shows military forces using a pit maneuver to stop the gunmen before they run out of frame.

The chase began when Mexican soldiers patrolling the city spotted a white GMC with Sonora license plate VE-81-767 traveling at a high rate of speed. The license plate of the vehicle had been flagged as stolen.

When military forces tried to stop the SUV, the gunmen fled setting off a high-speed chase that ended when the soldiers used the front of their vehicle to push the fleeing SUV to spin out of control. The gunmen crashed soon after and all four managed to run away.

The video comes at a time when Sonora has made headlines over cartel violence. Breitbart Texas recently reported on videos where cartel gunmen could be seen paddling a taco vendor and a mechanic while demanding money. While officials in Sonora initially claimed that there were no cases of extortion in their state, the outrage caused by the videos sparked enough outrage that authorities were forced to arrest several cartel members.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.