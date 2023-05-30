Cuban Migrant Boat Landings Continue on Florida Coast

Miami Sector Border Patrol agents continue to report a record-setting year for migrant apprehensions along the Florida coastline. In the latest incident, agents apprehended 13 Cuban migrants who landed in a small boat near the Dry Tortugas National Park.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted a report that his agents responded to a migrant landing near the Dry Tortugas National Park on Memorial Day. When the agents arrived, they found 13 migrants who had just landed on the beach in a small boat.

The agents identified the 13 Cuban migrants as including 11 adults and two juveniles. The migrants made the dangerous crossing in a homemade vessel, Slosar stated.

While migrant apprehensions dropped during the past three months, agents in this sector apprehended 5,314 migrants through the first seven months of the current fiscal year. According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report for April, this seven-month total exceeds the previous two years combined. The report indicates 4,568 of the 5,314 migrants apprehended this year in the Miami Sector are Cuban nationals.

Miami Sector agents apprehended another 23 Cuban migrants earlier this month, Slosar tweeted. These migrants landed in a makeshift sailing vessel in the Florida Keys near Islamorada.

Early this morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in the #FloridaKeys & encountered 23 migrants from #Cuba. The migrants were taken into federal custody & will be processed for removal proceedings.#thursdaymorning #florida pic.twitter.com/mq3BZVcOOQ — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 18, 2023

