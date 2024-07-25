EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: U.S. CBP Helicopter Crash Lands in Mexico on ‘Routine Flight’

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter pilot force landed his A Star aircraft just across the Mexican border south of Texas. The pilot and Border Patrol Observer waded across the Rio Grande back to Texas before being checked out medically.

On Thursday afternoon, an AMO helicopter made an emergency landing just across the Rio Grande near Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. The aircraft made a “hard landing,” according to a source within CBP with knowledge of the incident but who is not authorized to speak to the media. The aircrew, consisting of an AMO pilot and a Border Patrol agent acting as Observer, managed to wade across the river that separates Texas and Mexico before seeking medical assistance.

Another AMO helicopter crew provided air cover as the crew of the crashed aircraft made their way back to Texas from Mexico. The aircraft may have drifted into Mexico during the autorotation maneuver.

A statement received by Breitbart Texas from CBP officials reads:

CBP is aware of a situation in which an Air and Marine Operations aircraft out on a routine operation made an emergency landing in the vicinity of Laredo, Texas. All CBP personnel are accounted for. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The source told Breitbart Texas the pilot executed an “autorotation” maneuver after losing power. This resulted in the hard landing of the aircraft in the wooded area near the Rio Grande.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story and may be updated as additional information becomes available.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.