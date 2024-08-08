Uptick in Migrant Apprehensions in Texas Border Sector

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector experienced an uptick in the number of migrant apprehensions last week. Agents encountered more than 1,700 migrants during the past week, including six large migrant groups.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley posted a weekly recap on social media, reporting that his agents apprehended 1,747 migrants during the past week who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry.

The number of encounters is up from the previous recap when Danley reported 1,537 migrant apprehensions. The agents encountered two large migrant groups during that period.

Migrant apprehensions fell dramatically during the past year. In July 2023, Del Rio Sector agents encountered 24,506 migrants. By this July, those numbers fell to just over 7,200 — a decrease of more than 70 percent, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

During the first nine months of Fiscal Year 24, which began on October 1, 2023, Del Rio Sector agents encountered 222,273 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry, according to official CBP reports. This is down by 24 percent over the prior year’s year-to-date total of 293,344.

The decrease in the annual numbers is due, in part, to the increased enforcement actions taken by the State of Texas and Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. The State effectively shut down many of the main border crossing areas in the Eagle Pass, Texas, area of operations.