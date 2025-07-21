WATCH: Sex Trafficked Chinese Woman Dragged Back to Captivity by Honduran Illegal Alien, Say Cops

HOUSTON, Texas — A home security camera captured the disturbing image of a woman being carried kicking and screaming back to a home in east Harris County, Texas, last week. Police say the woman, a Chinese national, had been kidnapped and held against her will by a Honduran illegal alien.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 22-year-old Jose Carcamo, a Honduran national illegally present in the United States, on July 14 after a neighbor’s home security camera captured video showing him carrying a woman back to his trailer. Police say the woman is a Chinese national who may be a victim of a large sex trafficking ring, according to a report on KHOU CBS11 in Houston.

Carcamo is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Chinese woman. Investigators say Carcamo held the woman hostage without food or water for at least five days. The woman told detectives the Honduran illegal alien sexually assaulted her several times and kept her locked in a closet, KHOU revealed. She reportedly managed to escape when the large sliding gate was accidentally left open.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told KPRC NBC2 Houston’s Bryce Newberry that Carcamo entered the U.S. illegally in 2020. He was released with a notice to appear during the first Trump administration. In 2023, during the Biden administration, the government dismissed the case, saying, “The government exercised prosecutorial discretion under … priorities at the time,” Newberry posted on Facebook.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Klafka told KPRC that deputies received a 911 call from an east Harris County man about a woman screaming for help. The witness said the woman had been running down the street before Carcamo grabbed her and carried her back to the trailer she escaped. Deputies arrived and interviewed Carcamo, who denied any knowledge of the incident.

“He knew there was someone in the house, but he claimed to have never seen her or said it was a woman that lived there but didn’t know her, didn’t see her, has never had any interactions with her,” Klafka told the Houston NBC affiliate. He said deputies obtained consent to search and entered the trailer where they heard a faint knocking sound coming from a bedroom.

Deputies found a closet with a board screwed in place to keep the door closed. They opened the door and found the woman inside.

“She said she was a masseuse up in New York. She was offered a position down here in Houston that paid more money. So she was given transportation down here. Someone drove her. Said she spent about four or five days or so in a car driving down here,” Klafka explained.

The woman told investigators that when she arrived, someone seized her passport and took her to the trailer home. Kafka told KPRC they believe there are more people involved and the woman may be the victim of a larger human trafficking organization.

Carcamo is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a class A misdemeanor. He is being held on a bond of $150,000. Despite the video evidence, Carcamo’s retained defense attorney asserts his client’s complete innocence. “He fully expects that the evidence will ultimately clear his name,” the attorney said in a statement to KPRC.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officials provided a statement to Breitbart Texas and said they placed an immigration detainer on Carcamo. The statement reads:

Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, illegally entered the United States May 24, 2020, near Hidalgo, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered Carcamo-Perdomo Nov. 24, 2020, during a vehicle stop near Falfurrias, Texas, and he was issued a notice to appear. The government exercised prosecutorial discretion under the immigration enforcement priorities at the time, and his immigration case was dismissed by an immigration judge from the Executive Office for Immigration Review Sept. 11, 2023. Deportation officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement encountered Carcamo-Perdomo July 15 at the Harris County Jail following his arrest for aggravated kidnapping and an immigration detainer was lodged with the jail.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has historically honored ICE detainers and allowed ICE ERO officers to work in the jail.

ICE did not provide any information about the immigration status of the alleged sex trafficking victim.

A criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart reveals:

Before me, the undersigned Assistant District Attorney of Harris County, Texas, this day appeared the undersigned affiant, who under oath says that he has good reason to believe and does believe that in Harris County, Texas, JOSE A. CARCAMO, hereafter styled the Defendant, heretofore on or about July 14, 2025, did then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly abduct [victim], hereafter styled the Complainant, without his consent, with intent to prevent his liberation by secreting and holding the Complainant in a place where the Complainant was not likely to be found and with intent to violate and abuse the Complainant sexually.