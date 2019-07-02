Dem Rep. Torres: I Hope International Courts Will ‘File Humanitarian Crimes’ Over Border Conditions

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Representative Norma Torres (D-CA) discussed the conditions at the border and expressed hope that international courts will “file humanitarian crimes” against the U.S. government and the Trump administration.
Torres said, “I pray to God that the international courts will get involved and file humanitarian crimes against this government, against this administration that has allowed this to happen.”
