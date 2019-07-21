Dem Rep. Jackson Lee: Trump Has ‘Shredded’ the Presidency — ‘Nearly Stomping on the Constitution’

Sunday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was asked to weigh in on President Donald Trump and his strategy heading into 2020 amid his feud with the four progressive freshman congresswomen who are also known as “The Squad.”

Lee ripped the president during her appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” saying that Trump has “shredded” the presidency and is “nearly stomping on the Constitution” as he leads the country.

“What the president has done is that he has taken the presidency and shredded it,” Jackson Lee told host Kasie Hunt. “He’s nearly stomping on the Constitution, and he really is ignoring the mutual respect that one has to have to make government work.

Jackson Lee then predicted the American people would show in 2020 they are “fed up” with Trump’s behavior.

“In fact, I think they’re fed up – sick and tired of it – and they’re going to show that in 2020,” she declared.

