Mnuchin Shuts Down CNN’s Acosta for Asking if Trump’s National Security Team Is a Mess

Tuesday during a press briefing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shut down CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta efforts to malign the Trump administration.

On National Security Adviser John Bolton’s departure from the administration, Acosta asked, “Is the national security team a mess?”

Mnuchin shot back, “Absolutely not. That’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard of.”

He added, “Let me just say, the national security team, which is what you asked, consists of the national security advisor, the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, myself, the chief of staff, and many others.”

