Pelosi: A Democrat Will ‘Certainly’ Beat Trump in 2020

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Mad Money,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats’ will win the House, retake the presidency and “hopefully” flip the Senate in the 2020 election.

While discussing strengthening the Affordable Care Act, Pelosi said, “When we win and I anticipate that we will win the House, and hopefully win the Senate and certainly win the White House — but in the course of all of that, let’s use our energy to have health care for all Americans.”

