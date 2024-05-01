Several politicians praised students from the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill for protecting the American flag from anti-Israel protesters.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee H. Roberts was seen raising the American flag back to the top of the flag pole after pro-Palestinian protesters took it down and replaced it with the Palestinian flag.

After Roberts left, pro-Palestinian protesters reportedly once again began attempting to remove the flag, leading a group of students to move in to hold the flag up off the ground and defend the flag from protesters.

One student, Guillermo Estrada, wrote in a post on X that he was “immediately upset” at seeing the Palestinian flag at the top of the flag pole.

“Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these ‘protesters’ had made,” Estrada wrote. “I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict but it upset me that my country’s flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another. Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water.”

(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict pic.twitter.com/tZrZEOSu8a — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

Estrada continued to write in a thread:

When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it. My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect.

In response to their actions, several lawmakers and others praised the students as “courageous.”

“So proud of these courageous young Americans @UNC!” former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a post on X.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) responded by pointing out that while the “pro-Hamas antisemitic freaks” occupy a lot of the news, “there is still a lot more of us than them.”

The pro-Hamas antisemitic freaks make a lot of news But don’t forget there is still a lot more of us than them pic.twitter.com/jGOMsUN6OI — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 1, 2024

“God bless the brothers and God bless America,” Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) wrote in a post on X. “May their Solo cups overfloweth.”

God bless the brothers and God bless America. May their Solo cups overfloweth. pic.twitter.com/eU83sohoRO — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) May 1, 2024

“Today, students at UNC Chapel Hill faced down an anti-American mob, helped replace a vandalized American flag, and proudly sang our national anthem,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) wrote in a post on X. “America is an exceptional nation that is worth defending.”

MUST READ THREAD Today, students at UNC Chapel Hill faced down an anti-American mob, helped replace a vandalized American flag, and proudly sang our national anthem. America is an exceptional nation that is worth defending. https://t.co/l0ERpCdR6F — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) May 1, 2024

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) pointed out that “this is what real bravery looks like.”

“Amidst a mob, the American spirit reigns stronger than the cheers of hate,” McClain added.

This is what real bravery looks like. Amidst a mob, the American spirit reigns stronger than the cheers of hate. https://t.co/CVkKXDF40v — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) May 1, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters participating in an encampment at Harvard University removed the American flag and replaced it with the Palestinian flag before staff eventually intervened on Saturday.