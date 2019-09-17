Whitehouse Calls for Kavanaugh Investigation: FBI Turned Away Information, Didn’t Run a Real Tip Line

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) called on the House Judiciary Committee to investigate the FBI investigation of the sexual misconduct allegations into then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Whitehouse said, “I think the important first step — I’m a prosecutor, right, so you think about starting your investigation, gathering your evidence, and you don’t go to a jury with an ask for a verdict until you have done all your homework leading up to that. To me the opening bid is to have the House Judiciary Committee, because the Senate Judiciary Committee won’t do it, look at the FBI investigation of the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.”

He continued, “I think what you’ll find is if you put that investigation next to a real FBI investigation, the differences are numerous and I think the key is likely to be the so-called tip line that the investigators ran for effectively for the White House in the Kavanaugh investigation. I don’t think they did a real tip line. I don’t think they looked at what came in. I don’t think they ever followed up on a lead in my experience it was a very weird thing as a former United States Attorney to watch the FBI affirmatively turning away and deflecting and repelling information. The FBI is a machine for the collection of information and fending it off was weird.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN