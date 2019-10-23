CNN: GOP on the Hill Saying ‘Week from Hell’ — Taylor Testimony ‘Game-Changer’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Right Now,” network correspondent Jamie Gangel said Republican lawmakers feel “growing unease” over defending President Donald Trump after U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine William Taylor’s testimony in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Gangel said, “I would sum it up saying for Republicans on the Hill, this was the week from hell, and yesterday Taylor’s testimony, I’m being told is a game-changer. They have been able to say ‘the process is unfair.’ We see a protest going on right now where the hearing was disrupted, and some Republican congressmen are sitting in there, but they can’t defend him on substance. I just want to read you some of the quotes from the Republicans on the Hill.”

“They’re saying they are ‘fed up and tired of being asked to defend the president,’” she continued. “They say there is a growing unease, that there is no defense. ‘We can’t defend the substance. All we can do is talk about the process.’ Taylor’s testimony is just the beginning. They don’t know what’s coming next. So I think the words ‘growing unease’ are an understatement for how they’re feeling right now.”

