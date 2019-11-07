Brzezinski: GOP Sens. Graham, Kennedy ‘Acted Against Their Own Core Values’ for ‘a Wannabe Dictator’

During Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, co-host Mika Brzezinski bashed Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Kennedy (R-LA) for supporting President Donald Trump, which she said goes “against their own core values.”

Brzezinski explained that she and co-host Joe Scarborough, her husband, know the two men are better than supporting “a wannabe dictator,” adding they have done “nothing” to save the country’s democracy.

“They behaved so badly and acted against their own core values,” Brzezinski stated. “We know these men. And they went against their own core values for a wannabe dictator. It’s incredible at this point.”

“Well, you know, them doing nothing, actually, would have been preferable,” Scarborough replied.

Brzezinski agreed, saying, “Nothing would have been better.”

