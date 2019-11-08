Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Not Even Inside of a Bell Curve’ of Good Mental Health

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci discussed a new book by an anonymous administration official that is critical of President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Scaramucci said, “Some of it is hyperbolic, but some of it is also prima facie. Go to the president clippings today on the South Lawn. It’s not stable. It’s not normal. It’s not even inside of a bell curve of what people would describe as real mental health. He’s having a hard time putting sentences together. He’s repeating himself. He’s lost a lot of the sharpness he had in ’15 and ’16.”

He continued, “None of this stuff is, you know, it’s not easy for the president, it’s not native to him. So all of that shows up as a perhaps somebody that’s living in a nursing home — I hate to say it that way. I don’t want to put down people living in a nursing home, to be honest. But with the president, the big issue is that those 16 cabinet-level positions, the 190 sub-departments are in complete and total disarray. I think what the Anonymous book is trying to warn people off, is you have a system where the administrative processes of the executive branch have completely broken down under President Trump.”

He added, “I can’t tell you the number of people that have left the administration that completely agree with anonymous as to what is going on. I really wish they would start speaking out so that the American people can hear it from the inside, the lack of competence and the disarray that’s taking place.”

