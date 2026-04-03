Sheehy: We ‘Largely’ Have Air Superiority, But Can’t Destroy All Missile Systems

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) said that “we’ve largely established air superiority” in Iran and “largely debilitated their ability to control their airspace” but there are shoulder-carried systems and “vehicle-based systems that will always evade the ability for us to detect and destroy all of them.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Senator, we kept hearing throughout the day that, look, they claim — the administration claimed they had near complete air superiority, almost total air superiority, across Iran, we had knocked out all of their defenses, but we obviously have not. What do you say to those skeptics, critics, malcontents, whatever you want to call them?”

Sheehy answered, “[O]f course, it’s accurate to say we’ve largely debilitated their ability to control their airspace. Their air defenses have largely been destroyed. Of course, there are still MANPADS, which are literally shoulder-carried missile systems that ground troops can hide in trucks, they can hide in homes and caves and pop out and shoot them. There are vehicle-based systems that will always evade the ability for us to detect and destroy all of them.”

Sheehy also stated that we lost far more aircraft during the same time period during the first Gulf War, and “I think it’s accurate to say we’ve largely established air superiority.”

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