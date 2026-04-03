Tillis: I Won’t Support Any AG Nominee Who Thinks January 6 Was Excusable

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said he would not support any nominee for attorney general who makes excuses for the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Do you think the president made the right decision to fire Pam Bondi today?”

Tillis said, “I’m not really sure what the basis for it was will be saying, potentially another nominee come in before the Judiciary Committee. A little bit too early for me to understand the rationale behind it. I had a good relationship with General Bondi. I hear some of the reports may be a frustration from the president on pursuing, certain cases. You know my position. I have a problem with some of the cases they have pursued, like what I think is the bogus case against Chair Powell. So if it’s founded in that sort of frustration, I’d have to respectfully disagree with the president. If there are other facts related to other matters that I haven’t seen reported, I’ll reserve judgment.”

He added, “For me, the threshold for somebody following Pam Bondi ends the moment I hear they said one thing that excused the events of January 6. I’ve been very clear on that. So I hope whoever they have in mind to follow General Bondi was very clear-eyed on my position on January 6. That’s why I didn’t support two other nominees who were coming through Judiciary Committee, and I won’t support any nominee who thought that any element of January 6 was excusable.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN