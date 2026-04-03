Dem Rep. Moulton: ‘Iran Is Winning the War,’ Trump ‘in over His Head’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said President Donald Trump is losing the military operation in Iran because he’s in “over his head.”

Moulton said, “Iran is gaining leverage over us as this war goes on. And I’ve been saying for over a week that Iran is winning the war. We’ve had a bunch of tactical successes, taking out various military equipment. They’ve had a strategic win closing the Strait of Hormuz, which the president of the United States is begging our biggest adversary in the world, China, to help him open up. And now, just a day after he told the entire world, all the American people, that they had successfully taken out all of Iran’s anti-aircraft capability, they’ve shot not just one, but two aircraft out of the sky. So obviously, Trump is way in over his head. He has no idea what he’s doing, and he’s lying to us once again.”

He added, “The fact of the matter is, the president talked about projecting power. We’ve got to stop Iran from projecting power. Well, guess what? They’re projecting power much more violently and effectively ever since you started this war, Mr. President. They weren’t shooting missiles and drones at our all our allies in the Middle East. They hadn’t destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. military equipment. I mean, well over a billion. Now, when you asked, add in that F-15, then done that before the war. This is all thanks to your war of choice, which you are losing.”

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