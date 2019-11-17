MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Baghdad Bob’ Stephanie Grisham’s ‘Job Is to Appear on Fox News’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid referred to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham as “Baghdad Bob” as she mocked how often Grisham appears on Fox News Channel while “weirdly” not doing press conferences.

According to Reid, Grisham’s “job is to appear on Fox News and issue superlatives about the greatness” of President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got a lot to get to, including the latest on newly-released impeachment testimony that directly implicates Donald Trump,” Reid began her show. “But first, you just heard that, right, a bit of the Baghdad Bob for you this Sunday morning with the White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who weirdly doesn’t do press conferences, but whose job is apparently to appear on Fox News and issue superlatives about the greatness of the president while Fox News personalities like Jeanine Pirro declare him to be superhuman — displaying how the White House is going all out to say nothing to see here and the president is the picture of health despite an unannounced Saturday visit to Walter Reed Medical Center.”

She added, “Alright, let’s go to Kelly O’Donnell, MSNBC News White House correspondent. So, besides Donald Trump’s superhumanity, how is the White House explaining why he went to the hospital?”

