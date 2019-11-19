MSNBC’s Wallace Decries the ‘Bottomlessness of the Republicans Cravenness’ in Defense of Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry, “Deadline” host Nicolle Wallace discussed the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the director for European affairs for the National Security Council.

Wallace said, “I’m constantly shocked by the bottomlessness of the Republicans cravenness in trying to defend Donald Trump. This is an active duty military person sitting in his uniform talking about his story, but it does not put any brakes in the system on the line of questioning clearly intended to insinuate that he has dual loyalties.”

