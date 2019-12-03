WaPo’s Robinson Slams AG Barr for Disputing IG Report — ‘Trumpist Hack’

Tuesday, Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor Eugene Robinson took issue with U.S. Attorney General William Barr for disputing the inspector general report on the FBI’s findings in the Russia investigation.

Robinson said on “Morning Joe” that Barr is “functioning like Donald Trump’s personal attorney” rather than attorney general, adding he is acting like a “Trumpist hack” in defending the president.

“This is really disgraceful,” Robinson stated. “Why should we expect anything else from William Barr at this point? But he really is functioning like Donald Trump’s personal attorney and not as the attorney general of the United States.”

He continued, “I can’t believe that someone with his experience, with his resume, with his career in Washington would want to end it this way, basically, as a Trumpist hack who is going out of his way and doing all these extraordinary things in what I think will ultimately be a vain attempt to protect the reputation of President Donald Trump. It’s ridiculous. Really, an attorney general saying, you know, you’re not critical enough of my agencies. It’s never happened and for good reason. It’s just crazy.”

