Hollywood Mogul, Democrat Donor Haim Saban Blasts Biden for Withholding Arms from Israel

Haim Saban, the Hollywood mogul and Democratic Party mega-donor, blasted President Joe Biden for withholding weapons from Israel in its war against Hamas, sending an email to the president’s aides that was published Thursday.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the Biden administration withheld a shipment of bombs from Israel over a disagreement with Israel’s decision to attack the last Hamas stronghold in Rafah. President Joe Biden also claimed Wednesday that Israel had used American weapons to kill Palestinian civilians, and said that the U.S. would also refuse to supply Israel with artillery rounds.

The decision was met with shock and outrage in both Israel and the U.S.

Barak Ravid of Axios.com revealed Saban’s email, which was sent to Biden aides Steve Ricchetti and Anita Dunn:

Democratic mega-donor Haim Saban wrote an email to Biden’s aides Steve Ricchetti & Anita Dunn about Biden’s decision to put on hold a weapons shipment to Israel: “Let’s not forget there are more Jewish voters who care about Israel than Muslim voters who care about Hamas” pic.twitter.com/HdeI9iOL3W — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 9, 2024

The email reads:

Can you pls share with the President Dear President Biden. We,the US, as you stated numerous times, believe that Hamas should be defeated. We,the US, in this case YOU Mr. President , have decided to stop sending munitions to Israel to achieve the goal that WE/YOU have set up for Israel and ourselves. Even beyond Israel,this sends a terrible message to our allies in the region , and beyond that, we can flip from doing the right ting [sic] to bending to political pressure. Let’s not forget that there are more Jewish voters, who care about Israel,than Muslims [sic] voters that care about Hamas. Bad,,,Bad,,,bad,,,decision, on all levels Pls reconsider. Thank you.With respect Haim

Saban raised $4.5 million for the Biden campaign at a fundraiser in February. A close associate of the Clintons, he claimed during the 2016 presidential election that then-candidate Donald Trump was “dangerous” for Israel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.