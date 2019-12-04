GOP Rep. Collins: Democrats Don’t Have Enough to Impeach Trump

Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), a House Judiciary Committee ranking member, discussed the public hearing on potential articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for an alleged quid pro quo during a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Collins argued the House Democrats cannot make a valid argument for impeachment so they have had to resort to change their language to make it work.

“This is the problem they have: they can’t make their argument so now they’re having to poll test words like bribery and everything else to make it fit,” Collins stated. “It’s not going to work.”

“[T]hey’ve been trying to impeach this president since November of 2016 — this is what they have,” he added. “With that vote comes responsibility … they have to go out and explain it to the American people why they are trying to impeach a duly elected president simply because they don’t like him and they’ve failed many times before. This is just a new attempt, and it will fail and … they will have to answer to the American people about that.”

The representative from Georgia went on to say he does not think House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has a “plan” to get facts or witnesses in the “sham” hearings.

“Maybe he needs to actually gird for the facts because he doesn’t have them,” he added.

